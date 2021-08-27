The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 29.12%. The firm had revenue of $10.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of TD stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $66.07. 1,672,053 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,749,009. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of $42.90 and a 1 year high of $73.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $120.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.04.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.632 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.91%.

TD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank lowered their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$94.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.60.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

