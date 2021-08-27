The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Given New C$94.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) had its price target reduced by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$96.00 to C$94.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 12.67% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on TD. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$90.00 to C$91.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “$91.00” rating on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank to C$91.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Cormark upped their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$93.00 to C$94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$90.45.

TD traded down C$0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting C$83.43. 2,094,480 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,572,399. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of C$57.44 and a 1 year high of C$89.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$85.16. The stock has a market capitalization of C$151.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported C$2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.66 by C$0.38. The business had revenue of C$10.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$9.67 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 7.5399998 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Toronto-Dominion Bank news, Senior Officer Robert E. Dorrance sold 138,372 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$87.48, for a total transaction of C$12,104,782.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 569,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$49,827,208.32. Also, Senior Officer Riaz Ahmed sold 26,312 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$87.61, for a total transaction of C$2,305,194.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 351,232 shares in the company, valued at C$30,771,435.52. Insiders sold 220,136 shares of company stock worth $19,225,267 over the last ninety days.

About The Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network.

