The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Acquired by Oxbow Advisors LLC

Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,578 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $1,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 7.2% in the second quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,113 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC grew its holdings in The Walt Disney by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 1,492 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Inc. grew its holdings in The Walt Disney by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 7,597 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 71,193 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $12,511,000 after buying an additional 6,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 635,424 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $111,689,000 after buying an additional 65,570 shares during the last quarter. 60.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DIS. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $213.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.56.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $176.84 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $176.93. The stock has a market cap of $321.34 billion, a PE ratio of 289.44, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $117.23 and a one year high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $1,493,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,376,269.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total value of $1,492,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,951,613.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 566,970 shares of company stock valued at $101,653,310. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

