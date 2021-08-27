Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX) vs. Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) Financial Survey

Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX) and Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Theratechnologies has a beta of 1.66, indicating that its stock price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Relmada Therapeutics has a beta of 0.32, indicating that its stock price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500.

18.6% of Theratechnologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.7% of Relmada Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 11.0% of Relmada Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Theratechnologies and Relmada Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Theratechnologies -37.10% -112.84% -20.95% Relmada Therapeutics N/A -83.15% -75.42%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Theratechnologies and Relmada Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Theratechnologies 0 3 1 0 2.25 Relmada Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00

Theratechnologies currently has a consensus target price of $3.17, indicating a potential downside of 10.55%. Relmada Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $64.18, indicating a potential upside of 171.16%. Given Relmada Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Relmada Therapeutics is more favorable than Theratechnologies.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Theratechnologies and Relmada Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Theratechnologies $66.05 million 5.08 -$22.67 million ($0.30) -11.80 Relmada Therapeutics N/A N/A -$59.46 million ($3.81) -6.21

Theratechnologies has higher revenue and earnings than Relmada Therapeutics. Theratechnologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Relmada Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Relmada Therapeutics beats Theratechnologies on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Theratechnologies

Theratechnologies, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in addressing medical needs of patients with Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV). The firm offers its product under the brand name of EGRIFTA, which approved therapy for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in HIV-infected patients with lipodystrophy. Theratechnologies was founded on October 19, 1993 and is headquartered in Montréal, Canada.

About Relmada Therapeutics

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focuses on the development of esmethadone (d-methadone, dextromethadone, REL-1017), an N-methyl-D-aspartate (NMDA) receptor antagonist, which is a New Chemical Entity (NCE) that potentially addresses areas of high unmet medical need in the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders. The company was founded on May 31, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

