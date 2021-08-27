TheStreet Upgrades Blue Ridge Bankshares (NASDAQ:BRBS) to “C”

Blue Ridge Bankshares (NASDAQ:BRBS) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of BRBS opened at $17.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.44. Blue Ridge Bankshares has a 52 week low of $8.98 and a 52 week high of $18.71.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BRBS. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Blue Ridge Bankshares by 3,554.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 896,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,706,000 after buying an additional 871,897 shares in the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC increased its position in Blue Ridge Bankshares by 397.0% in the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 746,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,370,000 after buying an additional 595,989 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Blue Ridge Bankshares by 336.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 766,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,421,000 after buying an additional 590,453 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares by 75.2% in the second quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,071,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,765,000 after acquiring an additional 459,769 shares during the period. Finally, EJF Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares in the first quarter worth about $9,217,000.

Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc operates as a holding company for Blue Ridge Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and mortgage lending services. It also offers personal checking and savings accounts, business checking and money market accounts, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

