TheStreet Upgrades Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) to B

TheStreet upgraded shares of Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note published on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on OMI. upped their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.22.

Get Owens & Minor alerts:

Owens & Minor stock opened at $36.73 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.05. Owens & Minor has a fifty-two week low of $13.74 and a fifty-two week high of $49.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. Owens & Minor had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 45.79%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. Owens & Minor’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Owens & Minor will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.002 per share. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio is 0.44%.

In other Owens & Minor news, COO Jeffrey T. Jochims sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total value of $953,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael Wayne Lowry sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.63, for a total transaction of $193,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 195,874 shares of company stock valued at $8,015,379. 4.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OMI. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Owens & Minor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,381,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,530,000 after buying an additional 20,618 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor during the first quarter worth $249,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 3.9% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 30,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor during the first quarter worth $321,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.50% of the company’s stock.

About Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the Global Solutions and Global Products segments. The Global Solutions segment comprises of United States distribution, outsourced logistics, and value-added services business. The Global Products segment manufactures and sources medical surgical products through the production and kitting operations.

Featured Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Owens & Minor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens & Minor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.