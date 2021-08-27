Thomas Peterffy Sells 20,000 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Stock

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.84, for a total transaction of $1,276,800.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 6,247,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,860,254.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Thomas Peterffy also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

On Monday, August 23rd, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.39, for a total transaction of $1,247,800.00.

On Friday, August 20th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total transaction of $1,233,400.00.

On Wednesday, August 18th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.10, for a total transaction of $1,242,000.00.

On Monday, August 16th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.34, for a total transaction of $1,246,800.00.

On Friday, August 13th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.06, for a total transaction of $1,261,200.00.

On Wednesday, August 11th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.68, for a total transaction of $1,273,600.00.

On Thursday, August 5th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.31, for a total transaction of $1,246,200.00.

On Tuesday, August 3rd, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.47, for a total transaction of $1,229,400.00.

On Wednesday, July 28th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total transaction of $1,218,600.00.

On Monday, July 26th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total transaction of $1,213,400.00.

NASDAQ IBKR traded up $1.49 on Friday, reaching $65.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 528,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 861,622. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.40. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.43 and a 52 week high of $80.57.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82. The business had revenue of $754.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.17 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 2.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.06%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd boosted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 140.6% in the second quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 994,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,401,000 after buying an additional 581,424 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 121.2% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 195,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,829,000 after buying an additional 106,970 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 151.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 409,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,885,000 after purchasing an additional 246,151 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 5.1% during the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 32,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 8.1% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 19,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.33% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Interactive Brokers Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.50.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

Further Reading: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.