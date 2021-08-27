ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) Shares Gap Down to $18.69

ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $18.69, but opened at $18.10. ThredUp shares last traded at $18.23, with a volume of 2,653 shares.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TDUP shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of ThredUp from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of ThredUp from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ThredUp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of ThredUp from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of ThredUp in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.44.

Get ThredUp alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.75.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. On average, research analysts anticipate that ThredUp Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Trinity Tvl X, Llc sold 1,072,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total value of $24,844,195.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Norman S. Matthews sold 85,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total transaction of $1,978,998.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 96,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,243,115.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TDUP. Park West Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ThredUp during the 1st quarter valued at about $204,700,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of ThredUp by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,265,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,894,000 after acquiring an additional 613,762 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of ThredUp by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,253,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,530,000 after acquiring an additional 453,430 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of ThredUp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,157,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of ThredUp by 129.5% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,770,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,476,000 after buying an additional 998,701 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.48% of the company’s stock.

ThredUp Company Profile (NASDAQ:TDUP)

ThredUp Inc operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

Read More: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for ThredUp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ThredUp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.