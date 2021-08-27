ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) Shares Gap Down to $18.69

ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $18.69, but opened at $18.10. ThredUp shares last traded at $18.23, with a volume of 2,653 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TDUP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ThredUp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of ThredUp from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of ThredUp from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of ThredUp from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of ThredUp from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.44.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.11.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ThredUp Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

In other ThredUp news, Director Norman S. Matthews sold 85,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total value of $1,978,998.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 96,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,243,115.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Trinity Tvl X, Llc sold 1,072,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total transaction of $24,844,195.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Park West Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ThredUp in the 1st quarter valued at about $204,700,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of ThredUp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,157,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of ThredUp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,546,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ThredUp during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,866,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ThredUp by 1,144.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,215,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117,675 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.48% of the company’s stock.

ThredUp Inc operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

