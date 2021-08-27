TIS Inc. (OTCMKTS:TISNF) Short Interest Update

TIS Inc. (OTCMKTS:TISNF) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 187,400 shares, an increase of 149.5% from the July 29th total of 75,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 156.2 days.

OTCMKTS TISNF opened at $28.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.88. TIS has a 1-year low of $19.85 and a 1-year high of $28.00.

TIS Company Profile

TIS Inc provides information technology (IT) services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Service IT Business, BPO, Financial IT Services, Industrial IT Services, and Other segments. The Service IT Business segment provides knowledge-intensive IT services to create universalized and template-oriented solutions, such as default configuration and ERP for clients.

