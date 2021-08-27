TIS Inc. (OTCMKTS:TISNF) Short Interest Update

TIS Inc. (OTCMKTS:TISNF) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 187,400 shares, an increase of 149.5% from the July 29th total of 75,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 156.2 days.
OTCMKTS TISNF opened at $28.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.88. TIS has a 1-year low of $19.85 and a 1-year high of $28.00.
TIS Company Profile
Featured Article: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors
Receive News & Ratings for TIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.