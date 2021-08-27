Titan Coin (TTN) Price Hits $0.0021 on Top Exchanges

Titan Coin (CURRENCY:TTN) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 27th. Titan Coin has a total market cap of $1.94 million and approximately $107.00 worth of Titan Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Titan Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Titan Coin has traded 18% lower against the U.S. dollar.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002070 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00005807 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002926 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00007352 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000034 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000136 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000023 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Titan Coin

Titan Coin (CRYPTO:TTN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Titan Coin’s total supply is 910,820,150 coins. Titan Coin’s official Twitter account is @Titaproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Titan Coin is medium.com/@titanprojectsco. Titan Coin’s official website is titanprojects.co.

According to CryptoCompare, “Titan Coin is an experimental new kind of digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Titan Coin Introducing a completely new blockchain uses Hybrid POW & dynamic POS SHA 256D for its backbone of the transactions & a pos (proof of stake) system that pays pos miners dynamically. “

Buying and Selling Titan Coin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Titan Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Titan Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Titan Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

