Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $377.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.73 million. Titan Machinery had a net margin of 1.88% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The company’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share.

TITN stock opened at $28.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.16. The company has a market capitalization of $652.66 million, a PE ratio of 23.75 and a beta of 1.79. Titan Machinery has a 1-year low of $12.50 and a 1-year high of $35.24.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TITN shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Titan Machinery from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Stephens raised shares of Titan Machinery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Titan Machinery from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Titan Machinery presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.75.

In related news, Director Tony Christianson sold 10,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.78, for a total value of $340,944.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,325 shares in the company, valued at $1,649,653.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO David Joseph Meyer sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total transaction of $3,202,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 212,864 shares in the company, valued at $6,815,905.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 121,182 shares of company stock worth $3,881,253. 14.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Titan Machinery stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 343,263 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,266 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.52% of Titan Machinery worth $10,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 66.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Titan Machinery

Titan Machinery, Inc engages in the management of agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Construction and International. The Agriculture segment sells services and rents machinery and related parts and attachments, for uses from large-scale farming to home and garden use in North America.

