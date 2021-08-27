Tony Peake Purchases 1,400 Shares of Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (ASX:DMP) Stock

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (ASX:DMP) insider Tony Peake purchased 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$136.66 ($97.61) per share, with a total value of A$191,324.00 ($136,660.00).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 328.72.

The company also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.851 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. This is a boost from Domino’s Pizza Enterprises’s previous Final dividend of $0.53. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. Domino’s Pizza Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is 90.86%.

Domino's Pizza Enterprises Limited operates retail food outlets. The company holds franchise rights for the Domino's brand and network in Australia, New Zealand, Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Japan, Germany, Luxembourg, and Denmark. It operates a network of approximately 2,668 stores. Domino's Pizza Enterprises Limited was founded in 1983 and is based in Brisbane, Australia.

