Tony Pitt Acquires 100,000 Shares of 360 Capital REIT (ASX:TOT) Stock

360 Capital REIT (ASX:TOT) insider Tony Pitt acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.93 ($0.66) per share, for a total transaction of A$93,000.00 ($66,428.57).
The business also recently declared a Final dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 27th were given a dividend of $0.015 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 28th. 360 Capital REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.55%.
About 360 Capital REIT
