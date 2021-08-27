Tony Pitt Acquires 100,000 Shares of 360 Capital REIT (ASX:TOT) Stock

360 Capital REIT (ASX:TOT) insider Tony Pitt acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.93 ($0.66) per share, for a total transaction of A$93,000.00 ($66,428.57).

Get 360 Capital REIT alerts:

The business also recently declared a Final dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 27th were given a dividend of $0.015 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 28th. 360 Capital REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.55%.

About 360 Capital REIT

360 Capital REIT invests across the entire real estate capital stack to take advantage of varying market conditions in order to maximize risk adjusted returns for unit holders. It was formerly known as 360 Capital Total Return Fund. 360 Capital REIT is based in Sydney, Australia.

Further Reading: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for 360 Capital REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 360 Capital REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.