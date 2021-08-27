Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG) Shares Sold by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. cut its stake in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG) by 81.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,490 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 62,957 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund were worth $434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund during the first quarter worth $206,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund during the first quarter worth $317,000. Oxbow Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund during the first quarter worth $203,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund during the first quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund during the first quarter worth $207,000.

Shares of NYSE:NTG opened at $28.09 on Friday. Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.72 and a 1-year high of $32.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.76.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.48%. This is a positive change from Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36.

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Profile

Tortoise MLP Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC It invests in public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in equity securities of MLPs and their affiliates, with an emphasis on natural gas infrastructure Master Limited Partnerships.

