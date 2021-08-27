Total Energy Services (OTCMKTS:TOTZF) Given New C$6.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Total Energy Services (OTCMKTS:TOTZF) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on TOTZF. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Total Energy Services from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Total Energy Services from C$5.75 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

OTCMKTS TOTZF opened at $3.08 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.30. Total Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of $1.48 and a fifty-two week high of $4.19.

Total Energy Services, Inc engages in the provision of products and services to the oil and natural gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services, Well Servicing and Corporate. The Contract Drilling Services segment includes the contracting of equipment and the supply of labor required to operate the apparatus.

