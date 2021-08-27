Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) Price Target Lowered to C$6.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Total Energy Services to C$5.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. ATB Capital boosted their price target on shares of Total Energy Services to C$8.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$5.63.

Shares of TSE:TOT opened at C$3.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$173.24 million and a P/E ratio of -13.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$4.15. Total Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of C$1.95 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.06, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.72.

In related news, insider Total Energy Services Inc purchased 240,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$4.54 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,090,008.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 268,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,219,900.62. Insiders have acquired a total of 487,150 shares of company stock worth $2,117,825 over the last 90 days.

About Total Energy Services

Total Energy Services Inc provides various products and services to the oil and natural gas industry primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing.

