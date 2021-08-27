Tourmaline Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.53.

A number of analysts have commented on TRMLF shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$44.00 to C$44.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$40.00 to C$47.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

OTCMKTS TRMLF traded up $1.10 on Friday, reaching $26.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,765. Tourmaline Oil has a twelve month low of $11.73 and a twelve month high of $29.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.64.

Tourmaline Oil Company Profile

See Also: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Tourmaline Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tourmaline Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.