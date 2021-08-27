Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP)

Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WRAP) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 7,223 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,596% compared to the average daily volume of 426 call options.

WRAP has been the subject of a number of research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Wrap Technologies in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.50 price objective for the company. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Wrap Technologies in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wrap Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

Get Wrap Technologies alerts:

In other Wrap Technologies news, Director Michael Parris sold 11,500 shares of Wrap Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.58, for a total transaction of $98,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 238,702 shares in the company, valued at $2,048,063.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James A. Barnes sold 6,000 shares of Wrap Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.59, for a total transaction of $51,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 80,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $694,235.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,000 shares of company stock valued at $305,880. 43.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Wrap Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Wrap Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Wrap Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wrap Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wrap Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Wrap Technologies stock opened at $7.58 on Friday. Wrap Technologies has a 52-week low of $4.56 and a 52-week high of $9.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $306.82 million, a P/E ratio of -13.78 and a beta of 1.49.

Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.07). Wrap Technologies had a negative return on equity of 44.72% and a negative net margin of 350.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wrap Technologies will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wrap Technologies Company Profile

Wrap Technologies, Inc operates as a development stage security technology company. It focuses on delivering solutions to customers, primarily law enforcement and security personnel. The firm products includes BolaWrap 100, which is a hand-held remote restraint device that discharges an eight-foot bola style Kevlar tether to entangle an individual at a range of 10-25 feet.

See Also: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Wrap Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wrap Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.