Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders purchased 2,578 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,077% compared to the average daily volume of 219 call options.

PACW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush reduced their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.50.

Get PacWest Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ:PACW opened at $41.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. PacWest Bancorp has a 1 year low of $15.62 and a 1 year high of $46.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.73. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.59.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.54. PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 39.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.62%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. Through the Pacific Western Bank, it offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses.

Read More: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for PacWest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PacWest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.