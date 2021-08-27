Traeger (NYSE:COOK) Now Covered by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Traeger (NYSE:COOK) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Traeger in a report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.13.

NYSE COOK opened at $25.53 on Monday. Traeger has a twelve month low of $21.95 and a twelve month high of $32.59.

Traeger Inc provides wood pellet grill. The company’s pellet grills utilize wood-fired convection power, owners can grill, smoke, bake, roast, braise and barbecue meals on one cooking system. Traeger Inc is headquartered in Salt Lake City.

