Tranchess Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $17.15 Million (CHESS)

Tranchess (CURRENCY:CHESS) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 27th. Over the last seven days, Tranchess has traded up 101.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Tranchess coin can now be bought for about $4.38 or 0.00009232 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Tranchess has a market cap of $63.52 million and approximately $17.15 million worth of Tranchess was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47,397.09 or 0.99943921 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.21 or 0.00040508 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00009539 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.41 or 0.00068335 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00009993 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002114 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000947 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $287.96 or 0.00607214 BTC.

Tranchess Profile

Tranchess is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Tranchess’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,508,448 coins. Tranchess’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ChessCoin is a PoW&PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, in which the Proof of Work stage ended before the launch, therefore CHESS can be considered 100% Proof of Stake. ChessCoin was designed to be used as a reward for winning online chess competitions, but can be used as a currency and sent anywhere almost instantly. “

Tranchess Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tranchess directly using US dollars.

