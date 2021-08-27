TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) Shares Acquired by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) by 51.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 102,423 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,646 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in TreeHouse Foods were worth $5,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in TreeHouse Foods during the first quarter worth $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in TreeHouse Foods by 416.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in TreeHouse Foods during the first quarter worth $58,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in TreeHouse Foods by 129.9% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in TreeHouse Foods by 30.7% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. 96.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

THS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on TreeHouse Foods from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.83.

Shares of THS opened at $34.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.65. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $34.37 and a one year high of $55.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.88.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. TreeHouse Foods had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 1.32%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

TreeHouse Foods Company Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc is a manufacturer and distributor of private label packaged foods and beverages in North America. Its product portfolio includes snacking, beverages, and meal preparation products, available in shelf stable, refrigerated, frozen, and fresh formats. The firm operates through the following segments: Meal Preparation and Snacking & Beverages.

