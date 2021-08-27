TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) Shares Purchased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) by 51.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 102,423 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,646 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in TreeHouse Foods were worth $5,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of THS. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in TreeHouse Foods by 4.9% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in TreeHouse Foods during the first quarter worth $211,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its position in TreeHouse Foods by 39.8% during the first quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 6,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in TreeHouse Foods by 74.4% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in TreeHouse Foods by 19.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 3,893 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on TreeHouse Foods from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.83.

Shares of THS opened at $34.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.65. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $34.37 and a one year high of $55.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.88.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. TreeHouse Foods had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 1.32%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

TreeHouse Foods

TreeHouse Foods, Inc is a manufacturer and distributor of private label packaged foods and beverages in North America. Its product portfolio includes snacking, beverages, and meal preparation products, available in shelf stable, refrigerated, frozen, and fresh formats. The firm operates through the following segments: Meal Preparation and Snacking & Beverages.

