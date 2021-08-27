TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.450-$0.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.900. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.05 billion-$1.16 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.12 billion.TreeHouse Foods also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.000-$2.500 EPS.

NYSE:THS opened at $34.48 on Friday. TreeHouse Foods has a 1-year low of $34.37 and a 1-year high of $55.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.48, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Get TreeHouse Foods alerts:

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26. TreeHouse Foods had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 7.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TreeHouse Foods will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

THS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.83.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in TreeHouse Foods stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) by 1,614.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,755,598 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,653,175 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 3.15% of TreeHouse Foods worth $78,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 96.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TreeHouse Foods Company Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc is a manufacturer and distributor of private label packaged foods and beverages in North America. Its product portfolio includes snacking, beverages, and meal preparation products, available in shelf stable, refrigerated, frozen, and fresh formats. The firm operates through the following segments: Meal Preparation and Snacking & Beverages.

Further Reading: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for TreeHouse Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TreeHouse Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.