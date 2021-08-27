Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) Downgraded to “Market Perform” at JMP Securities

JMP Securities cut shares of Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

TRIL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Jonestrading reiterated a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 26th. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$22.00 to C$18.50 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bloom Burton upgraded shares of Trillium Therapeutics from an accumulate rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trillium Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRIL opened at $17.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.05 and a beta of 1.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.61. Trillium Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.80 and a 12 month high of $20.96.

Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.04). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Trillium Therapeutics will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Robert Uger sold 3,646 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $32,814.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,814. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 30,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,165 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 75.5% in the 1st quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 1,346,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,464,000 after acquiring an additional 579,369 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Trillium Therapeutics by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 4,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Trillium Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $239,000. 72.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trillium Therapeutics Company Profile

Trillium Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the research and development of therapies for the treatment of cancer. It offers clinical programs, TTI-621 and TTI-622, target CD47, a signal that cancer cells frequently use to evade the immune system. The company was founded on March 31, 2004 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

