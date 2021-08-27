TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) Shares Acquired by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) by 195.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,651 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.29% of TriState Capital worth $1,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TSC. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of TriState Capital by 23.9% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TriState Capital during the first quarter valued at $186,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TriState Capital during the first quarter valued at $219,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of TriState Capital during the second quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in TriState Capital by 131.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 6,923 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.65% of the company’s stock.

TSC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price (up previously from $26.00) on shares of TriState Capital in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TriState Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. TriState Capital has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.67.

Shares of NASDAQ TSC traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.48. 569 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,901. TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.09 and a 1-year high of $26.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $679.06 million, a PE ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 2.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.55.

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. TriState Capital had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 21.23%. The firm had revenue of $57.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.61 million. On average, research analysts predict that TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

About TriState Capital

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc is bank holding company, which provides commercial banking, private banking, and investment management services. It operates through the following segment: Bank, and Investment Management, and Parent and Other. The Bank segment focuses in commercial banking products and services to middle-market businesses and private banking products and services to high-net-worth individuals.

