TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) Upgraded by TheStreet to “B-“

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of TrueBlue from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $21.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TrueBlue from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on TrueBlue from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of TrueBlue from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

NYSE TBI opened at $26.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $932.66 million, a P/E ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 1.70. TrueBlue has a 12 month low of $14.99 and a 12 month high of $29.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.80.

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. TrueBlue had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 10.15%. On average, equities analysts expect that TrueBlue will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TrueBlue by 3.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 637,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,047,000 after purchasing an additional 19,880 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in TrueBlue by 71.5% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 22,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 9,284 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in TrueBlue by 15.6% in the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 43,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 5,893 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TrueBlue by 0.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 269,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TrueBlue during the 1st quarter worth approximately $664,000. 83.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TrueBlue

TrueBlue, Inc engages in the provision of staffing, recruitment process outsourcing and managed service provider solutions. It operates through the following segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers staffing solutions for blue-collar, contingent on-demand and skilled labor to a broad range of industries that include retail, manufacturing, warehousing, logistics, energy, construction, hospitality and others.

