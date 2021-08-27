Truepoint Inc. Decreases Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Truepoint Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 372 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises 0.2% of Truepoint Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Truepoint Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $2,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 312.6% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at about $53,000.

VEU stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $62.57. 1,385,389 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,490,401. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.98. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $49.03 and a 12-month high of $65.28.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

