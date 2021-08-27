Truepoint Inc. Grows Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Truepoint Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,350 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 266 shares during the quarter. Truepoint Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 4,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 6,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 8,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock traded down $1.51 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $251.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 287,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,870. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $178.29 and a 12-month high of $253.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $246.01.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

