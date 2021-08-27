Truepoint Inc. Has $4.58 Million Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Truepoint Inc. lowered its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,170 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 284 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for about 0.3% of Truepoint Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Truepoint Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $4,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graypoint LLC raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 9.5% during the second quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 9,885 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,437,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 6.0% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 95,460 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $33,192,000 after acquiring an additional 5,391 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC increased its stake in Facebook by 78.7% in the 2nd quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. increased its stake in Facebook by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 15,239 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,299,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Lee Financial Co increased its stake in Facebook by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,257 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $385.00 price objective (up previously from $335.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.85.

Shares of Facebook stock traded up $8.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $372.39. 475,978 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,755,287. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $354.21. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $244.13 and a fifty-two week high of $377.55.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. Research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 241 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.94, for a total transaction of $87,227.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.66, for a total transaction of $28,806,618.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,640,945 shares of company stock worth $922,509,108. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Recommended Story: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.