Truepoint Inc. Reduces Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Truepoint Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 18.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 751 shares during the period. Truepoint Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,639,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,107,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521,766 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,129,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,766,959,000 after acquiring an additional 600,151 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 11,730,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,542,034,000 after acquiring an additional 861,284 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,621,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,815,000 after acquiring an additional 731,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,655,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,797 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV traded down $0.84 on Thursday, hitting $141.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,657,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,854,709. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $138.86. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $100.68 and a 1 year high of $142.54.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

