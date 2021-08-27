Truist Securities Raises NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) Price Target to $29.00

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) had its target price increased by Truist Securities from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist increased their price objective on shares of NETSTREIT from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of NETSTREIT in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an outperform rating for the company. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of NETSTREIT from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of NETSTREIT from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of NETSTREIT from $20.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NETSTREIT has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.67.

Shares of NYSE:NTST opened at $25.37 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 13.09 and a quick ratio of 13.09. NETSTREIT has a 52 week low of $16.63 and a 52 week high of $26.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion and a P/E ratio of -2,537.00.

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.26). NETSTREIT had a return on equity of 0.10% and a net margin of 1.27%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NETSTREIT will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. NETSTREIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.94%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTST. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NETSTREIT in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in NETSTREIT by 84.9% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in NETSTREIT by 72.4% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in NETSTREIT by 85.9% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 26.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.44% of the company’s stock.

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

