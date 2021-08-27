Trustco Bank Corp N Y Reduces Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Trustco Bank Corp N Y lowered its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,275 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. American Express comprises 1.5% of Trustco Bank Corp N Y’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Trustco Bank Corp N Y’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd boosted its position in shares of American Express by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 208 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Express by 192.5% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 272 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total value of $12,730,934.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total value of $3,412,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,586,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AXP. Barclays upped their target price on American Express from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. initiated coverage on American Express in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $183.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $173.00 price objective (up from $171.00) on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on American Express from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.15.

American Express stock opened at $165.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $167.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.29. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $89.11 and a fifty-two week high of $179.67.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.59 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 18.72%. American Express’s revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About American Express

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

