U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) vs. Largo Resources (NYSE:LGO) Head to Head Review

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) and Largo Resources (NYSE:LGO) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get U.S. Silica alerts:

74.7% of U.S. Silica shares are held by institutional investors. 2.8% of U.S. Silica shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares U.S. Silica and Largo Resources’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio U.S. Silica $845.89 million 0.75 -$114.09 million $0.91 9.38 Largo Resources $121.62 million 7.09 $6.76 million $0.11 121.18

Largo Resources has lower revenue, but higher earnings than U.S. Silica. U.S. Silica is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Largo Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares U.S. Silica and Largo Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets U.S. Silica -0.43% -9.93% -2.76% Largo Resources 13.44% 8.96% 7.66%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for U.S. Silica and Largo Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score U.S. Silica 2 1 2 0 2.00 Largo Resources 0 0 3 0 3.00

U.S. Silica presently has a consensus price target of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 40.52%. Largo Resources has a consensus price target of $24.00, suggesting a potential upside of 80.05%. Given Largo Resources’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Largo Resources is more favorable than U.S. Silica.

Summary

Largo Resources beats U.S. Silica on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

U.S. Silica Company Profile

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of commercial silica products. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas Proppants and Industrial and Specialty Products. The Oil and Gas Proppants segment focuses in delivering fracturing sand, which is pumped down oil and natural gas wells to prop open rock fissures and increase the flow rate of natural gas and oil from the wells. The Industrial and Specialty products segment consists of products and materials used in various industries including, container glass, fiberglass, specialty glass, flat glass, building products, fillers and extenders, foundry products, chemicals, recreation products and filtration products. The company was founded on November 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Katy, TX.

Largo Resources Company Profile

Largo Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of vanadium at the Maracas Menchen Mine located in Brazil. The firm mines and sells vanadium pentoxide flake, high purity vanadium pentoxide flake, and high purity vanadium pentoxide powder. It also focuses on the advancement of renewable energy storage solutions through its vanadium redox flow battery technology. The company was founded on April 18, 1988 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Silica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Silica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.