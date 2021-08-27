Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $14.50-14.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $12.41. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.1-8.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.90 billion.Ulta Beauty also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $14.500-$14.700 EPS.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $395.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $350.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ulta Beauty presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $401.00.
Shares of NASDAQ ULTA traded down $1.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $387.16. 79,704 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 733,185. The company has a market capitalization of $21.20 billion, a PE ratio of 45.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $349.20. Ulta Beauty has a 12 month low of $200.50 and a 12 month high of $414.98.
In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Michael R. Macdonald sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.04, for a total value of $1,995,228.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.30, for a total value of $196,528.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 92,821 shares of company stock worth $30,405,297. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.
About Ulta Beauty
Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.
