Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $14.50-14.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $12.41. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.1-8.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.90 billion.Ulta Beauty also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $14.500-$14.700 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $395.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $350.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ulta Beauty presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $401.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA traded down $1.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $387.16. 79,704 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 733,185. The company has a market capitalization of $21.20 billion, a PE ratio of 45.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $349.20. Ulta Beauty has a 12 month low of $200.50 and a 12 month high of $414.98.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $2.00. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 7.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Ulta Beauty will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Michael R. Macdonald sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.04, for a total value of $1,995,228.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.30, for a total value of $196,528.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 92,821 shares of company stock worth $30,405,297. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

