Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) PT Raised to $450.00

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its price target boosted by Oppenheimer from $415.00 to $450.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $376.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ulta Beauty currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $399.14.

ULTA stock opened at $388.68 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $21.28 billion, a PE ratio of 45.25, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $349.20. Ulta Beauty has a 1 year low of $200.50 and a 1 year high of $414.98.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $2.00. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The business’s revenue was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 4,863 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,625,700.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,431,589.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 595 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.30, for a total transaction of $196,528.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 92,821 shares of company stock valued at $30,405,297. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,764,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,993,331,000 after buying an additional 73,134 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,363,712 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $730,789,000 after buying an additional 322,320 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at $373,386,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 960,717 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $296,242,000 after purchasing an additional 24,225 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 948,139 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $293,135,000 after purchasing an additional 141,047 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

