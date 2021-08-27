Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $79.35 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) to announce $79.35 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $71.59 million to $90.60 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical reported sales of $81.47 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will report full year sales of $351.51 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $329.29 million to $375.51 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $404.81 million, with estimates ranging from $333.90 million to $438.58 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.28) by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $86.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.88 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 40.48% and a negative net margin of 97.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share.

RARE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink began coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $178.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet cut Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Citigroup upgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $170.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.26.

In other news, EVP Erik Harris sold 437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.63, for a total transaction of $41,353.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,486,876.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 1,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $132,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,713 shares of company stock valued at $262,894 in the last three months. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RARE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 12.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,671,786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,215,090,000 after buying an additional 1,201,294 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 491.4% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 707,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,441,000 after buying an additional 587,700 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 766.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 563,387 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,719,000 after buying an additional 498,387 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 24.5% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,370,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $226,029,000 after buying an additional 467,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,019,000. 89.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ RARE traded up $3.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $93.95. 366,376 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 511,071. The firm has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.85 and a beta of 1.81. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $72.83 and a 52 week high of $179.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $88.31.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; and Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders.

Earnings History and Estimates for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE)

