Uniper SE (OTCMKTS:UNPRF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Uniper SE (OTCMKTS:UNPRF) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.14.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Norddeutsche Landesbank upgraded Uniper to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Uniper from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $37.27 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Barclays downgraded Uniper from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of Uniper in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating on shares of Uniper in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

Uniper stock remained flat at $$38.75 during mid-day trading on Friday. 48 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 333. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.71. Uniper has a 12-month low of $36.50 and a 12-month high of $38.75.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

