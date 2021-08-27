United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its stake in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) by 52.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,222 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in United Community Banks were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UCBI. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Community Banks in the first quarter worth $29,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Community Banks in the first quarter worth $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 289.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Community Banks in the first quarter worth $165,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new position in shares of United Community Banks in the first quarter worth $205,000. 79.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ UCBI opened at $29.70 on Friday. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.73 and a 1-year high of $36.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.25.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.12. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 33.15%. The company had revenue of $174.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. This is an increase from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.38%.

Several research firms recently commented on UCBI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Raymond James dropped their target price on United Community Banks from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.63.

In other news, Director Robert H. Blalock acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.16 per share, for a total transaction of $93,480.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,352.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.16, for a total value of $321,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

United Community Banks Company Profile

United Community Banks, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business banking services. The firm caters on individuals and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, mortgages, borrowing, digital baking, credit cards, and investing services.

