UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Hotaling Investment Management LLC

Hotaling Investment Management LLC decreased its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,900 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 78 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises about 2.1% of Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $5,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,899,258 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,032,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040,094 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,431,038 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,354,103,000 after acquiring an additional 273,958 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,286,416 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,455,197,000 after acquiring an additional 292,492 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,224,802 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,432,273,000 after acquiring an additional 366,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 6,176,737 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,516,019,000 after acquiring an additional 43,700 shares during the last quarter. 77.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on UNH shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $430.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $440.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, July 9th. Stephens upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $443.74.

In other news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.15, for a total transaction of $2,484,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO John F. Rex sold 15,438 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.04, for a total value of $6,361,073.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 102,438 shares of company stock valued at $42,706,034. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $416.85 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $289.64 and a 1-year high of $431.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $412.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $393.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.53, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.78.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.33%. The company had revenue of $71.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 34.36%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

Featured Story: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.