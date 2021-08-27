Unitil (NYSE:UTL) Shares Gap Down to $49.55

Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $49.55, but opened at $48.25. Unitil shares last traded at $48.25, with a volume of 5 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Unitil in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unitil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.07. The firm has a market cap of $726.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). Unitil had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 8.07%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Unitil Co. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Unitil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.70%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Unitil during the first quarter worth $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Unitil during the second quarter worth $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Unitil during the first quarter worth $35,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Unitil by 68.3% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Unitil in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UNITIL Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Gas, Electric, Non-Regulated and Other. The firm produces and sells electricity & natural gas. The company was founded on September 7, 1984 and is headquartered in Hampton, NH.

