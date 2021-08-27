UP Global Sourcing’s (UPGS) House Stock Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of UP Global Sourcing (LON:UPGS) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

UPGS opened at GBX 225.50 ($2.95) on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 213.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.07. UP Global Sourcing has a 52 week low of GBX 80.50 ($1.05) and a 52 week high of GBX 238 ($3.11). The firm has a market cap of £201.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52.

In other news, insider Graham Screawn sold 18,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 210 ($2.74), for a total value of £39,690 ($51,855.24).

UP Global Sourcing Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies branded household products worldwide. It offers laundry, floor care, and heating and cooling products under the Beldray brand; kitchenware products under the Salter brand; audio products under the Intempo brand; laundry products under the Kleeneze brand; luggage products under the Constellation brand; and cookware and bakeware products under the Progress brand.

