UP Global Sourcing’s (UPGS) House Stock Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Posted by on Aug 27th, 2021

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of UP Global Sourcing (LON:UPGS) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

UPGS opened at GBX 225.50 ($2.95) on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 213.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.07. UP Global Sourcing has a 52 week low of GBX 80.50 ($1.05) and a 52 week high of GBX 238 ($3.11). The firm has a market cap of £201.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52.

In other news, insider Graham Screawn sold 18,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 210 ($2.74), for a total value of £39,690 ($51,855.24).

About UP Global Sourcing

UP Global Sourcing Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies branded household products worldwide. It offers laundry, floor care, and heating and cooling products under the Beldray brand; kitchenware products under the Salter brand; audio products under the Intempo brand; laundry products under the Kleeneze brand; luggage products under the Constellation brand; and cookware and bakeware products under the Progress brand.

