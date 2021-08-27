Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP) Shares Gap Up to $15.38

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBP) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $15.38, but opened at $16.20. Urstadt Biddle Properties shares last traded at $16.25, with a volume of 22 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.35. The firm has a market cap of $654.58 million, a PE ratio of 59.16 and a beta of 1.14.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a $0.207 dividend. This is a boost from Urstadt Biddle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Urstadt Biddle Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 11.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 15.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 153,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,472,000 after buying an additional 20,033 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Urstadt Biddle Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership and management of commercial properties. The firm operates through the Ridgeway and All Other Operating segments. Its portfolio includes neighborhood and community shopping centers in counties.

