Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP) Shares Gap Up to $15.38

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBP) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $15.38, but opened at $16.20. Urstadt Biddle Properties shares last traded at $16.25, with a volume of 22 shares trading hands.
The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.35. The firm has a market cap of $654.58 million, a PE ratio of 59.16 and a beta of 1.14.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a $0.207 dividend. This is a boost from Urstadt Biddle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st.
About Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP)
Urstadt Biddle Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership and management of commercial properties. The firm operates through the Ridgeway and All Other Operating segments. Its portfolio includes neighborhood and community shopping centers in counties.
