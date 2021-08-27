USD Coin (USDC) Price Up 0.1% Over Last Week

USD Coin (CURRENCY:USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 27th. In the last week, USD Coin has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. One USD Coin coin can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00002106 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. USD Coin has a market cap of $27.07 billion and approximately $2.62 billion worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,162.84 or 0.06658071 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $60.98 or 0.00128359 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001986 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000535 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

USD Coin Coin Profile

USDC is a coin. It was first traded on October 31st, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 27,054,459,803 coins. USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @centre_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . USD Coin’s official website is www.centre.io/usdc . USD Coin’s official message board is medium.com/centre-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “USD Coin (USDC) is a fully collateralized US Dollar stable coin. It is built on the open source fiat stable coin framework developed by CENTRE, and Circle is the first of several forthcoming issuers of USDC. USDC is designed to minimize price volatility and it does so by ensuring that every unit of USDC is only created when a corresponding US Dollar is deposited into a reserve bank account. Its major application at this point is as a mechanism for trading and hedging in global crypto capital markets. However, USDC is being adopted for use cases such as lending, payments, investments, and further applications within financial contracts such as derivatives contracts, insurance contracts, and security tokens.Commercial issuers of USDC are required by CENTRE to be licensed to handle electronic money; have audited AML and Compliance programs that meet FATF standards; back all tokens on a fully reserved basis and provide monthly published proof of reserves attested to by certified public auditors; support fungible exchange and redemption of USDC tokens from other authorized issuer members; meet other reporting and review requirements established by CENTRE Note that as a fully collateralized stablecoin, the supply is determined by the USD deposits being taken on issuing services such as circle.com/usdc. Recently, CENTRE announced that Coinbase is joining Circle as a founding member of CENTRE Consortium, and as part of this USDC is now available on Coinbase Pro and coinbase.com. “

USD Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USD Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USD Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USD Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

