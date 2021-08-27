Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 411 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 17,114 shares.The stock last traded at $38.60 and had previously closed at $34.92.

VALN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Valneva in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Valneva in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Valneva from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 14th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Valneva in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Valneva in a report on Monday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.79.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VALN. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Valneva during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,138,000. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valneva in the second quarter worth approximately $1,486,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Valneva during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $659,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valneva during the second quarter worth $259,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Valneva during the second quarter valued at $203,000.

About Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN)

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, focused on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. Its commercial vaccines for travelers include IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; and DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing Enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium.

