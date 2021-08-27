Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $19.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.25% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of clinical-stage product candidates for central nervous system disorders. It is developing important new medicines to improve the lives of patients. It uses new technologies, including genetics & genomics, to inform our drug discovery, our clinical trials, and our commercial positioning of our compounds. The Company has three product candidates in clinical development. It’s lead product candidate, iloperidone, is a compound for the treatment of schizophrenia & bipolar disorder & is in a Phase III clinical trial for schizophrenia. It’s second product candidate, is a compound for the treatment of insomnia & depression which is currently in a Phase III clinical trial for insomnia. It’s third product candidate, is a compound for the treatment of excessive sleepiness & is ready for a Phase II clinical trial. “

Separately, Bank of America initiated coverage on Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vanda Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.50.

Shares of NASDAQ VNDA opened at $16.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $925.26 million, a P/E ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 0.48. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $21.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.33.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 7.04% and a net margin of 12.55%. As a group, analysts predict that Vanda Pharmaceuticals will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vanda Pharmaceuticals news, CMO Joakim Wijkstrom sold 3,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total transaction of $56,173.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Aranthan Jones II sold 7,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.69, for a total transaction of $142,752.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,105 shares of company stock valued at $280,038 in the last ninety days. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,858,000. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 43,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 12,068 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $61,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,033,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $150,699,000 after purchasing an additional 218,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 47,914 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vanda Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for high unmet medical needs. The firm intends to treat schizophrenia, jet lag disorder, atopic dermatitis, central nervous system disorders, and circadian rhythm sleep disorder. Its product portfolio includes HETLIOZ, Fanapt, Tradipitant, Trichostatin, and AQW051.

