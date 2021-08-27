Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Hits New 52-Week High at $95.81

Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $95.81 and last traded at $95.61, with a volume of 3663 shares. The stock had previously closed at $94.18.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.11.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 292.5% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 3,090.9% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 98.1% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 1,713.6% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

