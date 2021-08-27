Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Position Raised by Firestone Capital Management

Firestone Capital Management raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 3.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 274,646 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,772 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for 6.3% of Firestone Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Firestone Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $17,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VEU. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 304.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 501,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,432,000 after buying an additional 377,426 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,248,000. One Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 61,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,751,000 after buying an additional 6,493 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after buying an additional 7,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vicus Capital grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 65,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,950,000 after buying an additional 17,126 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEU traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $62.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,385,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,490,401. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.98. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $49.03 and a 52-week high of $65.28.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

