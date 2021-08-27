Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Stock Position Lifted by McNamara Financial Services Inc.

McNamara Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,481 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises about 0.2% of McNamara Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. McNamara Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $190,581,000. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 29,857.9% during the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 316,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 315,897 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 145.4% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 411,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,982,000 after acquiring an additional 243,758 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 14.6% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,625,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,883,000 after purchasing an additional 206,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 15,575.8% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 163,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,541,000 after purchasing an additional 162,456 shares during the period.

Shares of VUG stock opened at $301.45 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $214.85 and a 1 year high of $303.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $293.51.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

